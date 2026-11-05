Türkiye's Aselsan unveils Mercan 100 submarine optronic mast system

System development

Aselsan, Türkiye's leading defense electronics company, has developed the Mercan 100 submarine optronic mast system to provide advanced electro-optical reconnaissance capabilities for underwater vessels. The platform enables submarines to detect, track and identify targets while gathering visual intelligence in challenging maritime environments.

Technical specifications

The Mercan 100 integrates high-performance mid-wave and short-wave infrared cameras alongside a daytime television camera within a single unit, combining multiple imaging technologies for comprehensive observation. The system delivers multispectral imaging that allows crews to operate effectively under varying light conditions, while an eye-safe laser rangefinder supports precise target positioning during surveillance missions.

The mast features a 360-degree panoramic surveillance mode alongside sectoral scanning capabilities, allowing operators to focus observations on specific areas while conducting detection and tracking tasks. Electro-optical sensors provide timely, high-quality information to improve situational awareness, giving submarine crews a clearer operational picture of surrounding waters.

Combat integration

According to Aselsan, the system can be integrated with combat management systems and includes a GPS/Electronic Support antenna for enhanced navigational and electronic warfare capabilities.