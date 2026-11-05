Home
Technology
Product News
Türkiye's Aselsan unveils Mercan 100 submarine optronic mast system

Türkiye's Aselsan unveils Mercan 100 submarine optronic mast system

Yenişafak English AA
18:03, 05/11/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 18:43, 05/11/2026, Thursday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Türkiye's Aselsan unveils Mercan 100 submarine optronic mast system
File photo

Türkiye's defense electronics firm Aselsan announced it has developed the Mercan 100 submarine optronic mast system, an advanced electro-optical platform designed to detect and track targets while providing enhanced situational awareness for underwater vessels in challenging maritime environments.

System development

Aselsan, Türkiye's leading defense electronics company, has developed the Mercan 100 submarine optronic mast system to provide advanced electro-optical reconnaissance capabilities for underwater vessels. The platform enables submarines to detect, track and identify targets while gathering visual intelligence in challenging maritime environments.

Technical specifications

The Mercan 100 integrates high-performance mid-wave and short-wave infrared cameras alongside a daytime television camera within a single unit, combining multiple imaging technologies for comprehensive observation. The system delivers multispectral imaging that allows crews to operate effectively under varying light conditions, while an eye-safe laser rangefinder supports precise target positioning during surveillance missions.

The mast features a 360-degree panoramic surveillance mode alongside sectoral scanning capabilities, allowing operators to focus observations on specific areas while conducting detection and tracking tasks. Electro-optical sensors provide timely, high-quality information to improve situational awareness, giving submarine crews a clearer operational picture of surrounding waters.

Combat integration

According to Aselsan, the system can be integrated with combat management systems and includes a GPS/Electronic Support antenna for enhanced navigational and electronic warfare capabilities.

Titles :aselsanmercan 100submarinetürkiye defensemaritime surveillancenaval technologyoptronic mast
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026