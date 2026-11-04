Erdogan meets South Korean tech, auto executives in Seoul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday convened meetings with chief executives from South Korea's leading technology and automotive firms, including Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor Group, as part of his official visit to Seoul.

Corporate giants

The discussions took place at Erdogan's hotel, where he received LG Electronics CEO Lyu Jae-cheol, Celltrion CEO Seo Jin-seok, SK Chemicals CEO Jaehyun Ahn and Hyundai Motor Group CEO Chung Euisun alongside their delegations. Samsung Electronics CEO Roh Tae-moon, Chemtronics Wits Chair Kim Bokyun and Korea Electric Power Corporation Vice President Chan-hyuk Chun also held sessions with the Turkish leader.

Ministerial accompaniment

Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Industry Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir accompanied Erdogan, signaling Ankara's focus on energy collaboration. AK Party Deputy Chair Halit Yerebakan, Turkish Investment Office President Ahmet Burak Daglioglu and Foreign Policy Adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic also attended.

The meetings come as Türkiye seeks to expand investment from East Asian partners and develop capabilities in electric vehicle production. Seoul represents a key technology source for Ankara's manufacturing base.