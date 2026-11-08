Erdogan, Trump discuss bilateral ties, Iran tensions, Ukraine war

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Saturday to discuss bilateral relations, de-escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran, and diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine, according to the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Bilateral cooperation

During the call, Erdogan expressed confidence that cooperation between Ankara and Washington would continue to expand in the coming period. The Turkish leader emphasized that both sides would work to build further momentum in bilateral ties, the directorate said in a statement.

Regional tensions

Erdogan stressed the importance of ending tensions between Iran and the United States through diplomatic channels, reaffirming Türkiye's commitment to promoting peace in the region. He also voiced hope that intensifying diplomatic efforts regarding the Ukraine-Russia conflict would yield positive results in the near future.

Ukraine war and Turkic States

The Turkish president told Trump that Ankara would continue contributing to initiatives aimed at ending the war between Ukraine and Russia, underlining the importance of maintaining engagement with both Kyiv and Moscow. Erdogan also thanked his US counterpart for supporting the upcoming Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Summit, according to the statement.