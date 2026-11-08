US Sen.-elect El-Sayed launches 'Habibi PAC' after Michigan win

PAC Launch and Political Future

US Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed has launched a political action committee called "Habibi PAC" days after securing victory in Michigan's Senate race, establishing a vehicle to raise funds for political allies separate from his campaign operations, according to The Hill. Federal Election Commission filings show the Michigan Democrat created the leadership PAC as a mechanism to maintain influence within Democratic politics beyond his electoral campaign.

'Habibi' Goes to Washington

The name derives from the Arabic word "habibi," meaning "my beloved," which became a signature expression during El-Sayed's campaign and among his supporters across the swing state. During his victory speech, El-Sayed addressed US Vice President JD Vance directly, saying: "JD, habibi," before noting the irony that Vance would be constitutionally required to administer the oath of office to him in January.

Attacks on Muslim Identity

El-Sayed, who campaigned openly on his Muslim faith, faced sustained attacks over his religion throughout the race, including from President Donald Trump, who called him a "jihadist." Republican candidate Mike Rogers also sought to associate El-Sayed with extremist groups despite no established connection, while the Democrat won by a wide margin in Michigan — a swing state that could prove decisive in the 2028 presidential election.