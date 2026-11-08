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US Sen.-elect El-Sayed launches 'Habibi PAC' after Michigan win

US Sen.-elect El-Sayed launches 'Habibi PAC' after Michigan win

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09:36, 08/11/2026, SundayU: Update: 10:19, 08/11/2026, Sunday
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US Sen.-elect El-Sayed launches 'Habibi PAC' after Michigan win
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Abdul El-Sayed has established a leadership political action committee named 'Habibi PAC' following his US Senate victory in Michigan, signaling continued influence in Democratic politics while drawing on an Arabic term that became central to his campaign identity, according to The Hill.

PAC Launch and Political Future

US Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed has launched a political action committee called "Habibi PAC" days after securing victory in Michigan's Senate race, establishing a vehicle to raise funds for political allies separate from his campaign operations, according to The Hill. Federal Election Commission filings show the Michigan Democrat created the leadership PAC as a mechanism to maintain influence within Democratic politics beyond his electoral campaign.

'Habibi' Goes to Washington

The name derives from the Arabic word "habibi," meaning "my beloved," which became a signature expression during El-Sayed's campaign and among his supporters across the swing state. During his victory speech, El-Sayed addressed US Vice President JD Vance directly, saying: "JD, habibi," before noting the irony that Vance would be constitutionally required to administer the oath of office to him in January.

Attacks on Muslim Identity

El-Sayed, who campaigned openly on his Muslim faith, faced sustained attacks over his religion throughout the race, including from President Donald Trump, who called him a "jihadist." Republican candidate Mike Rogers also sought to associate El-Sayed with extremist groups despite no established connection, while the Democrat won by a wide margin in Michigan — a swing state that could prove decisive in the 2028 presidential election.

Titles :abdul el-sayedjd vancemichiganhabibi pacus senatedonald trumpmike rogers2028 presidential election
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