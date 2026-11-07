Venezuelan arrested near White House over Trump death threat
The Department of Homeland Security said Secret Service officers arrested a Venezuelan national near the White House on Thursday evening after he allegedly threatened to assassinate President Donald Trump, discovering three firearms including an AR-15-style rifle and two handguns alongside dozens of rounds of ammunition inside his stolen vehicle.
Arrest near presidential residence
Secret Service officers arrested Venezuelan national Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos near the White House on Thursday evening after he allegedly threatened to assassinate President Donald Trump, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Officers approached the suspect after noticing suspicious behavior inside a parked vehicle in Washington, DC.
Weapons cache seized
The suspect told officers that voices in his head had instructed him to travel to the capital and kill Trump. A subsequent search of the vehicle — reported stolen — uncovered three firearms including an AR-15-style rifle and two handguns alongside dozens of rounds of ammunition.
Immigration status
The Department of Homeland Security described the suspect as an illegal immigrant. Federal authorities continue to investigate the incident as part of ongoing protective operations around the executive residence.