Venezuelan arrested near White House over Trump death threat

Arrest near presidential residence

Secret Service officers arrested Venezuelan national Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos near the White House on Thursday evening after he allegedly threatened to assassinate President Donald Trump, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Officers approached the suspect after noticing suspicious behavior inside a parked vehicle in Washington, DC.

Weapons cache seized

The suspect told officers that voices in his head had instructed him to travel to the capital and kill Trump. A subsequent search of the vehicle — reported stolen — uncovered three firearms including an AR-15-style rifle and two handguns alongside dozens of rounds of ammunition.

Immigration status

The Department of Homeland Security described the suspect as an illegal immigrant. Federal authorities continue to investigate the incident as part of ongoing protective operations around the executive residence.