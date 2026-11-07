Zelenskyy warns Trump's 'big agreement' for Ukraine war is dangerous

Zelenskyy's warning

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned on Friday that a "big agreement" floated by US President Donald Trump to end the Russia-Ukraine war could prove dangerous, telling CNN that Moscow has yet to demonstrate any readiness for peace. "Between us, for me it’s not simple, and it can be dangerous," Zelenskyy said in the interview, published as an excerpt by the network.

Trump's vision

Trump on Thursday confirmed meeting Kirill Dmitriev, a Russian presidential envoy who attended a White House event hosted by First Lady Melania Trump, telling reporters in the Oval Office that negotiations were advancing toward a comprehensive settlement. "I can't tell you what I discussed. But I'm just telling you, it's going to be an agreement, it's going to be a big agreement. … It's going to involve more than Ukraine, and I could even say it might involve all of Europe. It's going to be a big, beautiful agreement, and everyone's going to be thrilled," he said.

Concerns over European security

Zelenskyy told the US broadcaster that while some diplomatic initiatives have proven useful, Russia's refusal to discuss concrete settlement terms while pushing for a new European security architecture poses severe risks. He argued that Moscow seeks to open dialogue on continental security rather than ending hostilities, which threatens the EU more directly than Ukraine itself.

"We don’t want to have Yalta, Yalta 2. We are not ready for such (a) format. We don’t want to be divided by Russia," Zelenskyy stated, referencing the 1945 conference where Allied powers established the post-war order. The Ukrainian leader emphasized that sovereignty and territorial integrity remain non-negotiable for any independent state, noting that respect from neighboring powers forms the foundation of democratic freedom.