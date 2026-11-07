Russian strikes damage Kyiv bridge, energy grid: mayor

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said on Saturday that Russian overnight strikes damaged critical energy infrastructure in the Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions and a key bridge over the Dnipro River, compounding an already dire supply situation as winter deepens.

Infrastructure damage

The attacks struck energy facilities across multiple regions overnight, leaving the capital's power supply in a critical state. "As a result of an overnight enemy attack, energy facilities in the Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions were damaged. The situation with the capital's energy supply is extremely difficult," Klitschko wrote on Telegram. The damage has also disrupted heating and water supply systems throughout the city, officials confirmed.

Bridge attack and civilian impact

The Northern Bridge — one of several crossings connecting the eastern and western districts of Kyiv over the Dnipro River — sustained damage during the bombardment. "The Northern Bridge was damaged in an enemy attack. Specialists are assessing the extent of the damage," Klitschko said in a separate statement. Five people, including a 14-year-old child, were wounded in the capital during the assault, the mayor reported.

Escalation warnings

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned on Friday that Moscow would intensify strikes against civilian infrastructure and energy sites as temperatures drop. The attacks come as diplomatic efforts to halt the war have stalled and Ukraine braces for another harsh winter of rolling blackouts and heating shortages. More than three years into the conflict, Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine's power generation capacity.