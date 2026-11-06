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Spain sends Ukraine $489M military aid package

Spain sends Ukraine $489M military aid package

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09:48, 06/11/2026, FridayU: Update: 10:14, 06/11/2026, Friday
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Spain sends Ukraine $489M military aid package
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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has committed a new €437 million ($489 million) military assistance package during their meeting in Madrid, as the two leaders addressed Kyiv's urgent defense needs amid intensifying Russian strikes on critical infrastructure.

Madrid talks yield new assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Thursday that Spain has provided a new €437 million ($489 million) military assistance package, following high-level talks in Madrid where the two leaders examined Ukraine's most pressing defense requirements against the backdrop of escalating Russian attacks on critical infrastructure. During the meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Zelenskyy detailed the extensive damage inflicted upon Ukraine's energy grid, water systems and railway networks, emphasizing that Russian forces have deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure to cripple the country's logistical capabilities.

The Ukrainian president noted that Spain has maintained consistent support for Kyiv throughout the conflict, providing both military aid and diplomatic backing on the European stage.

Infrastructure under 'constant attack'

Zelenskyy specifically highlighted the devastating impact on Ukraine's railway system, stating that Russian strikes this year have destroyed more locomotives than in all previous years of the war combined. "This year, Russia has damaged more of our locomotives than in all the previous years of this war combined," he said on the social media platform X, adding that the power grid and water supply remain under relentless assault.

The situation remains particularly acute in the capital, where residents face severe disruptions to essential services. "Our power grid and water supply are under constant attack. The situation is difficult, especially in Kyiv, and every step of humanitarian support is also very important," Zelenskyy added, underscoring the dual military and civilian dimensions of the current crisis.

Spain vows continued support

Sanchez reaffirmed Madrid's unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, framing the assistance as a defense of broader European values. "Because defending their freedom means defending international law, the sovereignty of nations and the European project," the Spanish prime minister wrote on X following the bilateral discussions.

The latest assistance package brings Spain's total military contributions to Ukraine since the February 2022 invasion to several billion euros, positioning Madrid among the leading European military donors alongside Germany, France and Poland. Zelenskyy's visit to Spain comes amid a broader diplomatic push to secure additional air defense systems and artillery shells ahead of an anticipated spring offensive.

Titles :volodymyr zelenskyypedro sanchezukrainespainmilitary aidrussia-ukraine warmadridkyivinfrastructure attackseuropean union
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