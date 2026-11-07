US offers up to $20M reward for information on Iran's nuclear program

Reward offer

US Central Command said Friday that Rewards for Justice is offering up to $20 million for information on Iran's nuclear program. The command stated on X that "Rewards for Justice is offering a reward of up to $20 million and possible relocation for information about Iran’s nuclear program."

Intelligence targets

The announcement said intelligence could cover facilities, equipment and personnel movements. CENTCOM shared a link to the Rewards for Justice website where individuals can submit tips.

Program background

The program is administered by the US State Department. Washington has previously offered rewards for information on Iranian nuclear activities.