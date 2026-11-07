Former Canadian PM Trudeau joins Oxford as distinguished fellow

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has taken up a position at Oxford University's Blavatnik School of Government as a distinguished fellow and member of the World Leaders Circle, the academic department announced on Friday, marking his first major post-office appointment.

World Leaders Circle

The school described the circle as an international network of former heads of government whose experience shapes its work on improving governance worldwide and training future policymakers. Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and ex-British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are also members of the initiative, which convenes regularly to discuss emerging global challenges. "We are delighted to welcome Justin Trudeau to the School as a Distinguished Fellow and member of our World Leaders Circle, a forum to exchange ideas and foster international collaboration among leaders," said Prof. Ngaire Woods, dean of the Blavatnik School, adding that "He brings with him a wealth of experience, forged through a decade of public service."

Geopolitical shifts

Trudeau, who served as prime minister for 10 years before stepping down in 2025, said the world had undergone profound change, both geopolitically and technologically, during his tenure. He said challenges such as an evolving global order and the rapid development of artificial intelligence demand thoughtful leadership and a renewed commitment to public trust in democratic institutions. "I look forward to contributing my experience, exchanging perspectives with fellow leaders, and engaging with the next generation of government and policy leaders as we consider how governments can respond to change and build a more hopeful, inclusive and prosperous future for everyone," he said.

Trudeau stepped down as Canada's prime minister earlier this year after a decade in office that saw significant shifts in global trade policy and trans-Atlantic relations. His departure marked the end of the Liberal Party's longest-serving government under a single leader since the 20th century, with early elections called for later this year to determine his successor.