Macklemore says nine US arenas rejected Palestine benefit concerts

American rapper Macklemore said Friday that nine major US arenas rejected his Free Palestine benefit tour, accusing operators of blocking events supporting Palestinian causes and naming Madison Square Garden, Barclays Center and seven other venues in an Instagram statement.

Venues withdraw support

Macklemore said his team had received available dates through the end of the year by mid-September, but those opportunities disappeared once operators understood the concerts' purpose. "After weeks of reaching out, nine major American arenas have turned us down," he wrote, adding that he had never experienced such resistance in more than two decades of touring. "The doors were closed," he said.

Freedom of expression concerns

The rapper accused powerful entertainment industry figures of attempting to silence artists who publicly support Palestinians, arguing that commercial interests were being prioritized over constitutional rights. "We live in a country that prides itself on freedom of speech," he wrote, questioning why wealthy individuals could determine which causes artists were allowed to endorse. He also criticized intimidation of pro-Palestinian voices, saying he regretted not speaking publicly about similar experiences earlier.

European success and future plans

Macklemore praised the European leg of his tour, noting that sold-out concerts in Dublin, Paris and London had brought together tens of thousands of people and more than 40 artists supporting Palestinian rights. Despite the American setbacks, he vowed to continue organizing benefit concerts, potentially outside the United States. "Our commitment to raising funds and standing in solidarity with the Palestinian people remains the same," he said. "We will build our own stages."