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Saudi coalition intercepts Houthi cruise missile over Riyadh

Saudi coalition intercepts Houthi cruise missile over Riyadh

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10:29, 07/11/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 10:30, 07/11/2026, Saturday
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Saudi coalition intercepts Houthi cruise missile over Riyadh
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The Saudi-led coalition said Saturday its air defenses intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched by Yemen's Houthis toward the Riyadh region, as tensions escalate between the kingdom and the rebel movement that seized the capital Sanaa a decade ago and continues to threaten Saudi infrastructure.

Missile intercepted over capital

The Saudi-led coalition said Saturday its air defenses intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels toward the Riyadh region. Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said on the US social media platform X, "Air defenses intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward the Riyadh region." The announcement comes amid escalating hostilities between the kingdom and the Iran-aligned group that has controlled much of northern Yemen since 2014.

Protracted conflict

Riyadh has led a military coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government against the Houthis since March 2015, shortly after the rebels seized the capital Sanaa and expanded their control across the country's north. The war has killed thousands of civilians and displaced millions, pushing the Arabian Peninsula's poorest nation to the brink of famine while both sides trade accusations of targeting civilian infrastructure. Saudi Arabia has faced repeated missile and drone attacks from the Houthis, who have increasingly targeted energy facilities and urban centers deep inside the kingdom.

Recent tensions

Hostilities have intensified in recent weeks despite diplomatic efforts to extend a truce that expired last year, with the Houthis vowing to continue attacks until the coalition lifts its blockade on Yemeni ports. Saturday's attempted strike on the Riyadh region marks one of the most significant threats to the Saudi capital in recent months, underscoring the continued reach of rebel weaponry. The coalition maintains that its air defenses remain capable of countering such threats, though the frequency of attacks has strained the kingdom's security apparatus.

Titles :turki al-malikiriyadhsanaayemensaudi arabiahouthi rebelscruise missileyemen war
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