Russia, Ukraine trade accusations over deadly overnight strikes

Russia, Ukraine exchange overnight strike accusations

Ukraine's State Emergency Service on Saturday reported one fatality and multiple injuries in the Kyiv region following overnight Russian missile attacks, as both sides traded accusations over aerial assaults targeting infrastructure across the two countries. The DSNS initially announced three wounded in the capital's Solomianskyi district, where residential buildings, a kindergarten, and non-residential structures sustained damage, later revising the injury toll to six across several districts including Darnytskyi and Sviatoshynskyi.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko accused Russian forces of using ballistic missiles to target critical infrastructure, stating that energy facilities in both the capital and the neighboring Zhytomyr region had sustained overnight damage that severely disrupted utilities. "The energy supply situation in the capital is extremely difficult, which has also affected the operation of the city’s heating and water supply systems. Energy workers and municipal crews are working to restore services for the city's residents," Klitschko said, adding that the Pivnichnyi Bridge had also been damaged and closed to traffic while engineers assessed the structure.

Zelenskyy urges faster air defense deliveries

The attacks came a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that intelligence indicated Russia planned to target the country's energy sector, bridges across the Dnieper River, and civilian infrastructure. "We need interceptor missiles for our Patriots. Every agreement matters, and every day counts when it comes to deliveries. We're asking our partners very strongly: please don't put off deliveries," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address, according to the presidential office.

Ukraine’s Air Force noted that its air defenses had intercepted 149 of 172 drones and four ballistic missiles during the overnight barrage, which mainly targeted the Kyiv region. Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, confirmed one person was killed in strikes that hit five districts across the broader capital region.

Moscow confirms 'massive' strike

Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed it had conducted a "massive" strike on Kyiv targeting what it described as military-industrial complex, energy sector, and transportation infrastructure, including the Pivnichnyi Bridge, claiming these facilities were used to support Ukrainian Armed Forces operations. The ministry also reported downing 411 Ukrainian drones over ten regions as well as the Black Sea, Sea of Azov, and Crimea, while authorities in the Rostov, Saratov, and Oryol regions reported damage to residential buildings and commercial facilities from overnight Ukrainian strikes.

Both countries deny deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure, maintaining that strikes are directed only at military targets or facilities linked to military activities. Independent verification of claims from either side remains difficult due to the ongoing hostilities.