Democrats expand House control as more midterm races called

Democrats have secured a commanding majority in the House of Representatives with 254 seats compared to 162 for Republicans, according to the Associated Press, as the party captured additional districts in California and South Carolina while 19 contests remained undecided as of Saturday.

Democrats flip South Carolina seat, hold California districts

In California’s 14th Congressional District, Democrat Aisha Wahab defeated fellow Democrat Melissa Hernandez to secure a full two-year term, having earlier won a special election to replace Eric Swalwell. The Associated Press called the race Friday evening. Wahab will now serve a full term in the seat she initially captured earlier this year.

Democrat Scott Wiener also prevailed in California’s 11th District over fellow Democrat Connie Chan, succeeding former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who did not seek reelection. In South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, Democrat Nancy Lacore defeated Republican Jenny Costa Honeycutt with 49.7% of the vote to 48.6%, flipping a Republican-held seat with 99% of ballots counted. The district was previously represented by Republican Nancy Mace, who did not run for reelection.

Republicans retain seats across Arizona, Colorado and New York

Republican Anthony Constantino defeated Democrat Blake Gendebien in New York’s 21st District, retaining the seat previously held by Republican Elise Stefanik. Incumbent Jeff Hurd secured reelection in Colorado’s 3rd District, defeating Democrat Dwayne Romero. In Arizona, Republican Mark Lamb won the 5th District against Democrat Elizabeth Lee, while incumbent Abraham Hamadeh secured reelection in the 8th District against Democrat Bernadette Greene-Placentia.

Republican incumbent Mark Harris defeated Democrat Colby Watson in North Carolina’s 8th District. Decision Desk HQ separately projected that Republican incumbent Mario Diaz-Balart defeated Democrat Nicole Locklin in Florida’s 26th District, though the Associated Press had not called the contest as of Saturday morning. Republicans now hold 162 seats in the 435-member chamber, with 19 races still awaiting final calls.

New Congress convenes in January amid policy shifts

Democrats have already secured control of both chambers of Congress following substantial gains in Tuesday’s elections. In the Senate, Democrats and two independents who caucus with them held a combined 54 seats, compared with 44 for Republicans, with contests in Alaska and Mississippi still undecided. The newly elected Congress will convene on Jan. 3, after which Republicans will lose the majorities they have held in both chambers during the first two years of President Donald Trump’s second term.

The shift comes amid rising opposition to the war in Iran and continued US support for Israel, issues that have prompted Trump to pledge an end to US financial assistance to Israel by year’s end. Washington’s support for Israel extends beyond financial aid to include military and diplomatic components that may face renewed scrutiny when the new session opens. The transition will see Democrats assume committee chairmanships and control the legislative agenda for the remainder of Trump’s current term.