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Trump accuses Democrats of extortion over donor threats

Trump accuses Democrats of extortion over donor threats

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09:37, 08/11/2026, SundayU: Update: 10:20, 08/11/2026, Sunday
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Trump accuses Democrats of extortion over donor threats
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US President Donald Trump accused Democratic leaders on Saturday of waging an unprecedented pressure campaign against Republican donors and officials, describing alleged threats of impeachment and imprisonment as "extortion at the highest level" while ordering the Department of Justice to open an immediate investigation into the claims.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday accused Democratic leaders of threatening Republican donors and officials with imprisonment following the midterm elections, describing the alleged campaign as "extortion at the highest level" in a Truth Social post.

'Extortion at the highest level'

In a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform, Trump alleged that Democratic political leaders had sent threatening letters to several individuals, including Attorney General Todd Blanche and Republican donors, warning of impeachment and other punishments. "They're threatening our Donors, some of the most respected people anywhere in the World, with imprisonment, and many other levels of punishment, just because they happen to be Republicans, or Republican supporters," he wrote. Trump characterized the alleged pressure campaign as "weaponization and lawfare," accusing Democrats of targeting people over political affiliations rather than alleged wrongdoing.

Trump also singled out Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, claiming she intended to target young people who support Republican values. "The imprisonment should be against these EXTORTIONISTS," he said, urging Republicans to "get smart, fast!" The president did not provide specific details of the alleged threatening letters or identify recipients.

DOJ probe ordered

The president called on the Department of Justice to investigate what he described as criminal conduct, stating he was ordering the department to look into the matter immediately. In a follow-up post, Trump wrote that the alleged threats made against "innocent Republican Donors" as well as "Party Members" are "absolutely unprecedented, and totally illegal."

He called for the alleged threats to be reported to the Department of Justice or sent directly to the US president himself. "The Senate must act, and stop being pushed around to the point of the Republican Party losing Elections, and worse! Likewise, the DOJ and House of Representatives," he added. The allegations come amid heightened political tensions following the midterm elections, with control of Congress and the balance of power in Washington expected to shape the next phase of Trump's presidency.

Titles :donald trumpelissa slotkintodd blanchetruth socialus midterm electionsdepartment of justicerepublican partydemocratic party
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