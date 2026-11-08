Home
World
Middle East
Middle East reconstruction costs to top $300B

Middle East reconstruction costs to top $300B

Yenişafak English AA
09:28, 08/11/2026, SundayU: Update: 10:11, 08/11/2026, Sunday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Middle East reconstruction costs to top $300B
File photo

Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri told the TRT World Forum in Istanbul that recovery remains possible despite devastation, as former OECD chief Angel Gurria warned that rebuilding Gaza, Lebanon and Syria could require more than $300 billion in international funding.

Lebanese displacement crisis

Mitri told the panel that Israel's occupation of Lebanese territory is continuing and that attacks have rendered numerous villages uninhabitable. He identified the plight of displaced people as one of the country's most pressing challenges, noting that infrastructure must be repaired to enable families to return and rebuild their lives. He added that however devastating these conflicts may have been for Lebanon and however much they may have divided its society, recovery and rebuilding are always possible.

Hundreds of billions needed

Former OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria outlined the staggering financial requirements for regional reconstruction, estimating that Lebanon would need approximately $20 billion while Gaza would require at least $75 billion and Syria roughly three times that amount. He stressed that the financial burden could not be shouldered by a single country or institution, adding that multilateral and regional development banks must join the US, the EU, Gulf countries and national governments in funding recovery. Gurria emphasized that sharing financial risks is essential and that Gulf capital could play a particularly significant role in the region's economic rehabilitation.

Energy risks for Europe

European Policy Centre Chief Executive Fabian Zuleeg warned that the impact of Middle East instability on global markets depends largely on the duration of the conflicts, noting that energy prices are already creating economic challenges across Europe. Although supply restrictions have not yet emerged, he said prolonged instability could eventually lead to shortages that compound existing pressures from sluggish growth and high inflation. Zuleeg added that disruptions to trade routes and the simultaneous developments in the Middle East and the Russia-Ukraine war are fundamentally reshaping Europe's economic and security policies.

Private debt concerns

University College London Honorary Professor Steve Keen argued that the global economy places excessive emphasis on public debt while overlooking private-sector borrowing, which has surged from 55% to 155% of gross domestic product over the past 70 years compared to a rise from 63% to 75% for public debt. He noted that conventional economic policies have largely ignored these growing risks, which represent a main underlying driver of financial instability. Keen also said that speculative activities in the private financial sector and its financing of the military-industrial sector pose significant risks to the global economy.

Titles :trt world forumtarek mitriangel gurriamiddle east reconstructionlebanongazasyriasteve keenfabian zuleegoecd
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026