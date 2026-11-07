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Syrian soldier killed, another wounded in Deir ez-Zor landmine blast

Syrian soldier killed, another wounded in Deir ez-Zor landmine blast

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16:50, 07/11/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 17:53, 07/11/2026, Saturday
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Syrian soldier killed, another wounded in Deir ez-Zor landmine blast
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Syrian state media reported that a landmine explosion in the eastern province of Deir ez-Zor killed one soldier and injured another as they worked to clear ordnance left by the former regime, underscoring the persistent threat of unexploded munitions across the conflict-ravaged country.

Casualties in Deir ez-Zor

One Syrian soldier was killed and another wounded when a landmine exploded in the rural Mayadin area of eastern Deir ez-Zor province, according to state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariya TV, which cited the Defense Ministry's media department. The soldiers were attempting to dismantle explosive remnants left behind by the defunct Assad regime when the device detonated, the network reported.

The casualties occurred as the soldiers were "working to dismantle remnants of the defunct regime," Al-Ikhbariya said, referring to the government that fell on December 8, 2024. The explosion highlights the continuing danger posed by unexploded ordnance scattered throughout Syria since the war erupted in 2011.

Legacy of war

The conflict killed hundreds of thousands of people, displaced millions and devastated the country's infrastructure before opposition forces toppled President Bashar al-Assad in December. Landmines and unexploded munitions continue to cause casualties across several provinces, complicating reconstruction efforts and the return of displaced populations.

Syrian authorities and international organizations maintain coordinated operations to locate and clear explosive remnants in former conflict zones. Clearance teams have prioritized high-risk areas to facilitate the resumption of agricultural activity and the safe return of civilians to their homes.

Titles :syriadeir ez-zorlandmine explosionbashar al-assadunexploded ordnancesyrian state mediamayadin
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