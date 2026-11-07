Home
World
Asia
Türkiye calls for global initiative to secure maritime chokepoints

Türkiye calls for global initiative to secure maritime chokepoints

Yenişafak English AA
15:08, 07/11/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 15:11, 07/11/2026, Saturday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Türkiye calls for global initiative to secure maritime chokepoints
File Photo

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday warned that no country can insulate itself from a fragmented international environment, calling for a global initiative to safeguard maritime chokepoints and strengthen connectivity through practical frameworks based on mutual trust and regional ownership.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday warned that no country can isolate itself from a fragmented international order, calling for a global initiative to safeguard critical maritime chokepoints amid growing threats to freedom of navigation and international trade flows.

Global security 'indivisible'

Speaking at the TRT World Forum in Istanbul, Fidan said the international community must develop new frameworks for cooperation based on mutual trust and regional ownership. "No country, however powerful, can insulate itself from the consequences of a fragmented and insecure international environment. Security is indivisible," he said.

The minister stressed that sustainable security cannot be built at the expense of others, emphasizing the need for practical arrangements that emerge from regional priorities rather than external imposition. "Your security cannot be sustained at the expense of the security of the others," he added.

Maritime chokepoints under threat

Fidan warned that military confrontation in the Black Sea and growing insecurity around the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb pose serious risks to international trade, energy supplies and food security. "The Black Sea has increasingly become an arena of military confrontation," he said, noting that attacks on commercial vessels threaten the movement of essential goods, particularly grain shipments.

He pointed to similar challenges in the Middle East, citing Israel's expansionist policies and continued aggression against neighboring countries alongside what he called the genocide in Gaza. These developments, he said, are undermining regional stability and prospects for a just and lasting peace while exacerbating global vulnerabilities.

New initiative proposed

Highlighting the strategic importance of maritime chokepoints, Fidan said the concentration of global trade along limited routes creates structural vulnerabilities that require collective action. "A shipping lane can become a battlefield, as we've seen in Black Sea. An energy pipeline can be turned into an instrument of political pressure," he said, adding that a single choke point can disrupt economies thousands of kilometers away.

Fidan proposed a practical framework for collective action dedicated to safeguarding these routes, preserving freedom of navigation and diversifying transport corridors. He highlighted Türkiye's Middle Corridor and the Development Road Project linking the Gulf to Europe through Iraq as efforts to strengthen supply chain resilience and reduce excessive dependencies.

Regional ownership emphasized

Fidan cited Türkiye's experience with the Black Sea Grain Initiative as proof that sustained diplomacy can produce tangible results even during armed conflict. He also pointed to emerging cooperation formats including the Mecca Alliance for Defense with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, the R4 mechanism comprising Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, and the R4-E4 format bringing those countries together with France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom.

"These initiatives are not competing with other instruments, nor are they intended to create new divisions," Fidan said. "Their purpose is to expand the space for cooperation, strengthening regional capacity, and connect different centers of responsibility." He added that Türkiye stands ready to contribute to efforts that transform connectivity into an instrument of collective security and shared prosperity.

Titles :hakan fidantrt world forummaritime securityblack seastrait of hormuzmiddle corridordevelopment road projectmecca alliancer4 mechanism
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026