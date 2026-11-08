Zelenskyy says North Korean missiles hit Kyiv in overnight strikes

Overnight Strikes and Missile Claims

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday claimed that Russian forces used North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles during overnight strikes targeting Kyiv and critical energy infrastructure, as both sides prepare for a fresh round of US-mediated negotiations in Abu Dhabi next week. "According to preliminary findings, at one of the key energy facilities that was damaged, the Russians used KN-23 missiles manufactured and supplied by North Korea," he said on X, describing the issue as "further proof that global sanctions regimes need to be significantly strengthened."

Air Defense Shortages

The Ukrainian leader claimed Russia fired 36 missiles during the assault, adding that air defenses intercepted only four of them while facing a critical shortage of Patriot interceptors. Ukraine's Air Force separately reported shooting down 149 of 172 drones and four ballistic missiles, stating the barrage was directed primarily toward the Kyiv region.

Zelenskyy said Washington is "in the best position" to help address the interceptor shortfall, noting that Kyiv is seeking ways to accelerate deliveries ahead of the winter season and renewed diplomatic efforts. "We hope that the United States, like our other partners, will act on principle," he added.

Russian Confirmation and Diplomatic Context

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed launching a "massive" strike on Kyiv, saying it hit military-industrial, energy and transportation infrastructure — including the Pivnichnyi Bridge — which it claimed was utilized to support Ukrainian forces. The bombardment followed Zelenskyy's warning Friday that Moscow planned to target energy facilities and bridges across the Dnieper River.

The attacks occurred as both countries prepare for trilateral talks starting Tuesday in the Emirati capital, with Zelenskyy accusing Moscow of attempting to "additionally lay the groundwork" for pressuring Ukrainian negotiating positions ahead of the summit.