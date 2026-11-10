Türkiye and Uzbekistan sign environmental pact at COP31

COP31 opens with bilateral accord

Turkish Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, serving as COP31 President, and Uzbekistan’s presidential adviser Aziz Abdukhakimov signed a memorandum of understanding on environmental protection on Monday in Antalya. The ceremony marked the opening day of the UN Climate Change Conference hosted by Türkiye, bringing together senior officials from both nations to formalize their commitment to green development.

The agreement aims to strengthen collaboration in combating climate change, preventing air and water pollution, improving waste management, and advancing the circular economy. Kurum announced the pact on social media following his meeting with Abdukhakimov, who advises Uzbekistan’s president on environmental issues and chairs the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change.

'Strong foundation' for cooperation

Speaking after the signing ceremony, Kurum stated that the memorandum would provide a robust basis for bilateral ties. "With the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Environmental Protection that we signed following our meeting, we established a strong foundation for joint efforts in combating climate change, preventing air and water pollution, waste management, and the circular economy," he said. The Turkish minister noted that the partnership was forged during the critical opening phase of COP31.

The Turkish minister expressed optimism about the future of the cooperation. "I hope this partnership, strengthened in Antalya, will benefit our countries and our shared future," he added, according to the ministry’s statement.