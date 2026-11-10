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Developer Academy Network

Apple on Monday unveiled plans for a major expansion of its educational footprint in Türkiye, confirming that five Developer Academies will open across the country over the next three years alongside a dedicated manufacturing training facility. The initiative will begin with the first academy in Istanbul in 2027, the company said, offering free nine-month programs designed to prepare participants for careers in the app economy.

The academies will provide comprehensive instruction in coding, design, marketing, project management, and artificial intelligence, according to the company's statement. Apple will also establish a Developer Center in Istanbul during the same year, providing workshops, events, and individual consultations with company experts to nurture the local startup ecosystem.

Manufacturing Training Hub

The technology giant will launch a Manufacturing Academy in the capital Ankara in 2028, marking the company's second such facility globally and its first outside the United States. The center will deliver free training and consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises, students, and entrepreneurs, focusing on machine learning applications, predictive maintenance, advanced automation, and robotics.

Presidential Meeting

The investment announcement followed a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Apple Chairman Tim Cook at the presidential complex in Ankara. The company said the expansion aims to strengthen Türkiye's app development ecosystem while helping domestic manufacturers adopt artificial intelligence and smarter production techniques.