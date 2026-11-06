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Türkiye allocates $400M for lunar mission, Somali spaceport

Türkiye allocates $400M for lunar mission, Somali spaceport

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13:44, 06/11/2026, FridayU: Update: 13:46, 06/11/2026, Friday
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Türkiye allocates $400M for lunar mission, Somali spaceport
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The Turkish Space Agency will receive more than $398 million over three years to fund a lunar spacecraft and a Somali spaceport, according to budget documents that officials said reflect Ankara's drive to end reliance on foreign aerospace technology and secure independent access to orbit.

Budget allocation

The Turkish Space Agency is set to receive more than 20 billion Turkish lira ($398.7 million) over the next three years to accelerate the National Space Program and reduce dependence on foreign aerospace systems, according to budget documents released by Ankara officials on Monday.

The funding package earmarks $398.5 million for the Space and Aviation Program and $533,400 for management and support activities. Annual disbursements will rise steadily from $117.2 million in 2027 to $134.5 million the following year, reaching $147.4 million by 2029 as the lunar mission enters its critical phase.

Lunar exploration goals

Under the program, the Space Technologies Research Institute (Tubitak) will finalize a lunar spacecraft capable of conducting orbital research and executing a hard landing on the Moon's surface in 2027, officials said. The vehicle will utilize a domestically developed hybrid propulsion system, eliminating reliance on foreign engine technology while demonstrating Türkiye's growing indigenous manufacturing capacity.

Ankara is additionally constructing an advanced research center focused on fusion-based propulsion systems for deep-space exploration, according to the plans. The facility is expected to reach 60 percent completion next year and become fully operational by 2029, supporting long-range scientific missions beyond lunar orbit.

Somali spaceport and infrastructure

To secure independent access to space, the agency is developing domestic rocket technologies and establishing a spaceport in Somalia that will enable Türkiye to launch its own satellites and eventually accommodate international launch requests, the documents stated. The facility represents a strategic cornerstone of Ankara's broader effort to control its orbital assets without depending on foreign launch providers.

The program also includes establishing a space weather application center to monitor solar activity and model orbital fluctuations, according to the budget. The center is projected to reach 40 percent completion within the three-year funding window, providing critical data for protecting satellites from hazardous radiation and electromagnetic disturbances.

Titles :türkiyeturkish space agencytübi̇taksomalialunar landingnational space programspaceportmoon missionaerospace technologyspace weather
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