India launches NVS-03 navigation satellite into orbit

The Indian Space Research Organization on Saturday confirmed the successful placement of the NVS-03 navigation satellite into orbit following a late-night launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in southern India.

Launch confirmation

The GSLV-F18 rocket lifted off late Friday from the southern space center, carrying the payload into its designated trajectory. "Mission Success! GSLV-F18 has successfully placed NVS-03 in the intended orbit. Congratulations!" the agency said on X.

Navigation capabilities

NVS-03 is the third satellite in India's next-generation navigation constellation, designed to maintain continuous service coverage. All India Radio reported that the mission will "strengthen its independent positioning, navigation and timing capabilities," noting these assets support civilian and strategic requirements.

The broadcaster emphasized the capabilities are "crucial for civilian, strategic and security applications," underscoring the dual-use nature of the system. The deployment reinforces New Delhi's push to reduce reliance on foreign satellite networks for commercial and military operations.