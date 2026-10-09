The chair of the International Astronautical Federation’s Space Entrepreneurship and Investment Committee told Anadolu that the commercialization of space is creating significant opportunities for emerging spacefaring nations and innovative startups. Nancy Wolfson made the remarks on the sidelines of the 77th International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Antalya, where delegates are discussing the establishment of a permanent human presence on the Moon.

Commercial markets and global partnerships

Wolfson stated that the federation considers private investment and startup entrepreneurship key components of the global space industry’s future. The annual congress provides a platform to forge international partnerships and develop new commercial markets, she added.

Türkiye’s deepening integration

She praised Türkiye’s deepening integration into what she called “the next phase of the space economy,” crediting its entrepreneurial drive. Wolfson noted that Ankara is capitalizing on the opportunity presented by the congress and strengthening its position within the global space community, urging Turkish entrepreneurs to develop aerospace concepts and prioritize establishing cross-border partnerships.

Congress logistics

The space sector needs new talent and startup firms to meet the demands of commercialization, Wolfson said. She called Türkiye’s emerging space startups “wonderful examples” of how entrepreneurs can join the global community and become leading voices, noting that the ongoing expansion of the global space ecosystem will be discussed at next year’s IAC event in Poland.

The 77th IAC opened Monday at the Antalya NEST Congress Center and will conclude Friday, organized by the IAF and co-hosted by the Turkish Space Agency (TUA) and the SAHA Istanbul defense cluster. Anadolu serves as the global communications partner for the event.