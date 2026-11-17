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Board focused on investigation

Nvidia's Board of Directors is not considering reinstating Jensen Huang as chief executive officer, despite growing calls for his return following his resignation last week, CNBC reported on Monday. Citing a person familiar with the matter, the US financial channel said the board is focused on an investigation into Huang's conduct and is not holding discussions about bringing him back.

The board had previously hired law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to investigate Huang's conduct and whether US national security or company secrets were compromised.

Resignation after 33 years

Huang resigned on Thursday after 33 years leading the company he co-founded, following reports of extramarital affairs, including a relationship with a woman whom US intelligence officials reportedly suspect of spying for China. The Financial Times reported on Sunday that Huang had discussed a possible return with allies.

Brad Gerstner, the founder of major Nvidia investor Altimeter Capital and a public supporter of considering Huang's reinstatement, told CNBC that Huang had not discussed a comeback with him.

Calls for a return

An online petition calling for Huang's reinstatement has drawn more than 180,000 signatures, with support from prominent technology figures including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney. US President Donald Trump also said on Monday that he was open to Huang returning as Nvidia's CEO, dismissing concerns about potential national security risks.

“It was not put at risk, and our country is now stronger than ever before,” Trump told reporters when asked about the issue.

Interim leadership in place

Nvidia appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO following Huang's departure. A representative for the company's board said on Friday that it was in the process of selecting an executive search firm to help identify a permanent successor.