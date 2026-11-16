Voyager 1 to become first human-made object one light-day from Earth

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A milestone nearly five decades in the making

NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft is set to become the first human-made object to reach a distance of one light-day from Earth on Wednesday, Nov. 18, nearly five decades after its launch. It will arrive at 16.094 billion miles (25.902 billion kilometers) from Earth at 1016GMT, according to NASA.

At that distance, radio signals take 24 hours to travel from Earth to Voyager 1 and another 24 hours to return, creating a minimum round-trip communication delay of 48 hours.

From Jupiter and Saturn to interstellar space

Launched on Sept. 5, 1977, Voyager 1 was originally designed to explore Jupiter and Saturn before continuing its journey toward interstellar space. It became the most distant human-made object in February 1998 after overtaking NASA's Pioneer 10 spacecraft, and in August 2012 it crossed into interstellar space, the first spacecraft to do so.

Voyager 1 and its twin, Voyager 2, remain the only spacecraft to have operated beyond the heliosphere, the protective bubble of particles and magnetic fields generated by the Sun.

Dwindling power and a worldwide celebration

Voyager 1 continues to collect scientific data after more than 49 years of operation, as NASA engineers work to conserve its diminishing power supply. To celebrate the milestone, NASA has invited people worldwide to join its Shine Bright for Voyager's Light-Day event on Tuesday, Nov. 17, by flashing lights toward the sky after sunset.