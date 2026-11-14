SpaceX sends Starship into orbit, abandons planned booster catch

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Booster recovery called off

SpaceX sent its Starship spacecraft into orbit on Friday after launching the rocket from Texas, but the company abandoned a planned attempt to catch the first-stage booster at the launch site. The rocket lifted off from SpaceX's Starbase facility in southern Texas on its 15th test flight, a mission aimed at demonstrating the full reusability of the world's most powerful rocket system.

Shortly after liftoff, the Super Heavy booster separated from the upper-stage spacecraft and was diverted to the Gulf of Mexico instead of returning to the launch tower, where giant mechanical arms were supposed to catch it. The booster descended into the water in flames after SpaceX canceled the recovery attempt, and the company did not immediately explain the decision.

Starship continues to orbit

Starship continued into orbit and deployed 26 Starlink satellites. The spacecraft is expected to complete 14 orbits of Earth before returning to Starbase on Saturday, where SpaceX plans to attempt the first-ever catch of a Starship upper stage.

That attempt will proceed only if SpaceX determines the spacecraft can return safely. The company has designated alternative landing sites in the Pacific Ocean.

Moon and Mars plans

Standing 124 meters (407 feet) tall, Starship is central to SpaceX's plans for missions to the moon and Mars. The spacecraft is also being developed for NASA's Artemis program, which aims to return astronauts to the lunar surface.