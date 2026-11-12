United Airlines restricts third-party AI agents over data risks

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Restrictions on AI access

United Airlines said Wednesday it is taking steps to restrict unauthorized third-party artificial intelligence agents from accessing its digital platforms, citing risks to customer data, accounts and compliance with aviation regulations. The US carrier said sharing account credentials with personal AI assistants could expose sensitive information and lead to unintended purchases, account changes or the use of MileagePlus loyalty miles.

United's digital platforms would be covered directly, while travel agencies and booking aggregators would be affected indirectly, the airline said. Changes to its booking, ticketing and distribution policies form part of the measures.

Flight rules and customer safety

The airline warned that automated actions could potentially violate Federal Aviation Administration and Transportation Department regulations. It cited flight check-in procedures that require passengers to personally acknowledge their baggage does not contain prohibited substances such as explosives.

Travel arrangements can be managed securely through United's app, including booking trips, selecting seats and changing flights during bad weather. United pointed to similar measures taken by banking and retail businesses and encouraged other firms to consider safeguards for customer information and safety.

Digital Trust Center update

An update planned for United's Digital Trust Center will explain the restrictions, provide account protection guidance and direct customers to assistance if an AI agent takes an unintended action. Citing banking and retail businesses that have adopted similar measures, the company encouraged other firms to consider safeguards for customer information and safety.

United said, “As personal AI assistants evolve, United will continue to evaluate how these tools interact with our services, with a focus on protecting our customers.”