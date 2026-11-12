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JD Vance weighs talks with Iranian official to end war

Yenişafak English AA13:43, 12/11/2026, ThursdayG: Update: 17:20, 12/11/2026, Thursday
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US Vice President JD Vance is weighing face-to-face talks with senior Iranian security official Mohsen Rezaei as Washington seeks a way out of the war, while President Donald Trump has signaled support for renewed negotiations with Tehran.

Vance weighs talks with Tehran

US Vice President JD Vance is considering face-to-face talks with a senior Iranian security official as Washington looks for a way out of the war with Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing US and Middle Eastern officials.

President Donald Trump has signaled to aides and foreign counterparts that he is open to Vance leading renewed negotiations with Tehran, according to the report, and has given the vice president authority to pursue diplomatic efforts.

Meeting remains at early stage

Discussions over a possible meeting remain at an early stage, with no date set, while Washington and Tehran communicate through mediators and regional allies about their next steps, the report said.

The Journal reported that Vance sent a letter in October to Iran’s Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of the country’s Supreme National Security Council, requesting a meeting.

Political risks for Vance

The move carries political risks for Vance, who could become the public face of negotiations if they fail to secure an agreement, the report said. A successful outcome could strengthen his standing as the official who helped bring an end to an unpopular conflict.

Trump questioned June framework

The report also said Trump had privately questioned the June framework agreement negotiated with Vance’s involvement, reportedly arguing that it gave Iran time to recover and generate oil revenues before a US naval blockade was imposed.

A White House official rejected claims that Trump had second thoughts about the agreement, saying negotiators had acted in good faith. Vance has publicly linked the war to Republicans’ poor performance in last weeks’ midterm elections, noting growing political pressure on the administration to end the conflict.

Negotiations have yet to reach settlement

Feb. 28 marked the launch of a United States-Israel military offensive against Iran. A ceasefire came in April.

In June, Washington and Tehran signed a framework agreement aimed at reaching a peace agreement. Negotiations have yet to produce a final settlement.

Titles :jd vancevancedonald trumpmohsen rezaeiiranunited statesus-iran negotiationssupreme national security council
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JD Vance weighs talks with Iranian official to end war
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