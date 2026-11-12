SpaceX launches classified US Space Force mission in California

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Classified mission lifts off

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 carrying a classified payload for the US Space Force from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base on Wednesday.

The rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4 East as part of the USSF-627 mission, whose payload and specific objectives have not been publicly disclosed.

Launch delayed twice

The mission had initially been scheduled for Monday before being moved to Tuesday and then rescheduled for Wednesday.

The flight was the Falcon 9 first-stage booster's seventh mission, following earlier support for a US National Reconnaissance Office mission, two Space Development Agency missions and three Starlink satellite launches.

Reusable booster returns

After stage separation, the reusable booster landed on a SpaceX droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

The mission is part of the US military's continued use of commercial launch providers to deploy national security payloads into orbit.