US senators demand Trump admin preserve Nvidia records over China spy allegations

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Senators seek preservation of records

US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Chris Coons on Wednesday urged the Trump administration to preserve all government records related to Nvidia’s exports of advanced artificial intelligence chips to China, following reports of a suspected Chinese intelligence operation involving CEO Jensen Huang. The Democratic senators set out the request in a letter to three senior Trump administration officials.

The letter went to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio, and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. Alongside documents, communications and other materials concerning Nvidia’s exports, the senators sought preservation of records tied to related national security concerns.

Briefing requested on national security risks

In the letter, Warren and Coons wrote, “We also request that you preserve all records and materials specifically related to this reported intelligence operation, confirm in writing by November 17 that preservation directives have been issued across your respective offices, and brief Members of Congress regarding the risks this operation may have posed to our national security,” The lawmakers also requested a congressional briefing on the potential national security risks associated with the reported intelligence operation.

Warren and Coons said the allegations raised serious questions about the government’s enforcement of US export controls. The senators wrote, “This incident raises significant concerns about the federal government’s ability to effectively enforce our export controls and protect our national security,”

Reports behind the request

Media reports alleged that Huang had a close personal relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive of Singapore-based Megaspeed. US intelligence has reportedly suspected Alice Huang of having links to Chinese intelligence services, according to reports cited by the senators.

According to those reports, Megaspeed and its Malaysian affiliate reportedly purchased more than $4.8 billion worth of advanced Nvidia artificial intelligence chips. The purchases also included related equipment and took place over the past three years.

The company’s executive was reportedly suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence services. The executive was also reportedly suspected of potentially sharing sensitive information about Nvidia technology with Chinese authorities.