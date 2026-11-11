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Trump envoys to meet Putin in Moscow for prisoner swap talks

Yenişafak English AA17:57, 11/11/2026, Wednesday
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Jared Kushner said Wednesday that US presidential envoys will travel to Moscow on Thursday to finalize what he called the “biggest humanitarian release of prisoners,” following breakthroughs at US-mediated trilateral peace talks with Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Abu Dhabi.

Moscow Mission

US presidential envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff will travel to Moscow on Thursday for high-level talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at finalizing a large-scale prisoner exchange agreement, Kushner told reporters on Wednesday. The visit follows breakthroughs at US-mediated trilateral peace negotiations held in the Emirati capital.

Speaking after two days of discussions in Abu Dhabi, the presidential adviser confirmed that Washington and Moscow had reached an understanding on detainee releases. “One of the positives is we agreed that we're going to have the biggest humanitarian release of prisoners, which we're going to finalize the numbers tomorrow,” Kushner said, describing the prospective exchange as a significant confidence-building measure.

Broader Peace Framework

The Moscow visit will also serve to review outcomes from the Emirati capital discussions, with Kushner noting that “we see some openings and opportunities there.” Washington intends to expand the negotiating framework to secure European participation in establishing a durable multilateral peace format, he added.

Following the Kremlin meetings, the envoys are scheduled to travel to Dublin to brief Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the discussions. The Ireland stop aims to explore diplomatic ideas raised during the negotiations and coordinate positions with Kyiv, Kushner noted.

Abu Dhabi Talks

The upcoming Russia visit follows two days of trilateral negotiations hosted in Abu Dhabi — the first direct three-way peace sessions between American, Russian and Ukrainian delegations since talks convened in Geneva in February. The discussions represented the most significant diplomatic engagement between the parties since winter, though no comprehensive peace framework has yet emerged from either round.

Titles :jared kushnersteve witkoffvladimir putinvolodymyr zelenskyymoscowabu dhabiprisoner exchangeukraine warrussiadublin
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Trump envoys to meet Putin in Moscow for prisoner swap talks
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