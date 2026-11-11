US judge allows Trump’s $10B defamation lawsuit against BBC to proceed

Lawsuit advances over documentary editing

US District Judge Jeffrey T. Kuntz in Florida on Tuesday permitted President Donald Trump’s $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the BBC to advance, partially rejecting the British broadcaster’s motion to dismiss over allegations of misleading editing in a documentary released ahead of the 2024 election. The lawsuit centers on the BBC’s Panorama documentary “Trump: A Second Chance,” which featured edited remarks Trump delivered prior to the January 6, 2021, US Capitol riot, combining statements made nearly 55 minutes apart.

The broadcaster has since apologized for the editing choice. Kuntz, a Trump appointee, said the president had sufficiently alleged potential reputational harm, noting that the documentary’s release ahead of an election could have affected his public image.

Judge finds potential for 'actual malice'

Kuntz wrote that while editing is often necessary, the 55-minute gap between the remarks could support the inference that the BBC knew or should have known the resulting segment was misleading. "BBC tries to frame this editing as ordinary editing done to condense a seventy-minute-long speech into twelve seconds. But the Court is not persuaded," the judge wrote in Tuesday’s order.

"This was not trimming around the edges but creating something different than what was stated in the speech," he wrote, adding that such editing could potentially support a finding of "actual malice" — the legal standard required for public figures to prevail in defamation cases. The judge also said Trump’s allegations that the BBC departed from journalistic standards were sufficient to suggest conduct beyond mere negligence.

Trump hails ruling; separate claim dismissed

The BBC said in a statement that it was surprised by the decision but respected the court’s authority and would continue to defend its position through the legal process. Trump welcomed the ruling on Truth Social, describing it as a "huge victory" and vowing to continue fighting those who, he said, sought to deceive the American public.

Although the judge found that Trump had sufficiently alleged actual malice, the president will still have to prove the claims at trial. "Whether President Trump can prove these claims and establish he sustained damages at summary judgment or trial is left for another day," Kuntz wrote. The judge dismissed Trump’s separate claim that the BBC violated Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act, ruling that the documentary did not constitute commercial speech.