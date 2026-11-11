Talks resume in Abu Dhabi

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators resumed US-mediated peace talks in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday for a second consecutive day of discussions focused on security guarantees and humanitarian measures. The Russian delegation is led by presidential envoy Vladimir Medinsky and includes Deputy Foreign Ministers Mikhail Galuzin and Sergey Ryabkov, while Ukraine's team is headed by Foreign Intelligence Service chief Rustem Umerov and includes Presidential Office head Kyrylo Budanov.

Leaders cite progress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described Tuesday's discussions as "constructive and quite substantive," stating on social media that negotiators examined detailed security arrangements and de-escalation steps. "Real tools are needed to block any recurrence of the war," Zelenskyy wrote on X, adding that prisoner release remains a priority. Jared Kushner said on the platform that American negotiators are "encouraged by the constructive discussions," emphasizing they are acting under direct executive guidance from President Donald Trump.

Diplomatic context

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters in France that Tuesday's negotiations were "very productive," noting that diplomatic efforts aim to establish durable security arrangements. Ryabkov told Russian media after the first day that assessing the outcome remains premature, while Umerov confirmed that Ukrainian officials would meet separately with European representatives following the trilateral session. The Abu Dhabi talks mark the first such engagement since February's Geneva meeting and were preceded by consultations involving American, Ukrainian, British, French, German, Italian, NATO and European Commission officials.