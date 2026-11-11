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Over 60% of German female soldiers report sexual harassment

Yenişafak English AA15:47, 11/11/2026, WednesdayG: Update: 15:49, 11/11/2026, Wednesday
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More than 60 percent of female soldiers in the German Armed Forces have faced sexual harassment during their service, according to a survey published Wednesday by a Potsdam research center, with investigators noting that over one-third of victims avoid reporting misconduct due to deep-seated distrust of their military superiors.

Widespread misconduct across military ranks

The Center for Military History and Social Sciences in Potsdam surveyed more than 4,000 female service members, finding that well over 60 percent reported experiencing some form of sexual harassment while serving in the Bundeswehr. Nearly 40 percent of respondents indicated they had faced sexualized remarks and suggestive comments — the most common category of misconduct identified by researchers. Another 15 percent reported harassment involving images taken against their will or manipulated using artificial intelligence, while 8 percent experienced unwanted physical advances and 2 percent reported explicit sexual violence.

Systemic barriers to reporting

Just over one-third of the surveyed soldiers said they had not reported or would not report instances of sexual misconduct, citing either a lack of trust in their superiors or doubts that such complaints would be investigated thoroughly. Inspector General Carsten Breuer said the situation was "unacceptable" in an official order issued to the armed forces in September, according to Der Spiegel, as reports of sexual misconduct ranging from inappropriate remarks to rape within military barracks have increased in recent months.

Recruitment challenges mount

The findings come as the Bundeswehr seeks to expand its ranks and faces urgent pressure to attract young recruits amid broader European security concerns. Germany’s top military commander reportedly noted concern last week over the rising number of sexual misconduct cases, warning that such behavior threatens operational effectiveness and unit cohesion. The Defense Ministry has not yet announced specific policy changes in response to the survey data.

Titles :carsten breuergermanybundeswehrsexual harassmentmilitary surveygerman armed forcesder spiegel
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Over 60% of German female soldiers report sexual harassment
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