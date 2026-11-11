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Rights groups slam 'Islamophobic rhetoric' in European Parliament debate

Yenişafak English AA12:12, 11/11/2026, Wednesday
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Amnesty International and civil society organizations on Tuesday warned European Parliament President Roberta Metsola that racist and Islamophobic rhetoric during an Oct. 7 debate risks fueling hatred against millions of Muslims, citing calls to ban headscarves and close prayer rooms.

Amnesty International's European Institutions Office and allied civil society groups on Tuesday delivered a formal complaint to European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, condemning racist and Islamophobic rhetoric they said dominated an Oct. 7 debate on a controversial resolution targeting European Muslims. The signatories accused several lawmakers of using defamatory language and statements inciting discrimination during the parliamentary session in Strasbourg, warning that the discourse risks legitimizing systemic bias against religious minorities across the continent.

Lawmakers demand religious restrictions

In the open letter, the organizations said some legislators portrayed Muslims as seeking to "infiltrate" European democratic institutions—a characterization the groups reject as baseless incitement that endangers minority communities and undermines social cohesion. Others demanded sweeping restrictions on Islamic religious practices, including the closure of prayer rooms, prohibitions on headscarves and halal food, and the deportation of Muslims accused of prioritizing the Quran above national constitutions, measures the signatories described as overtly discriminatory and unconstitutional, according to the document.

"This rhetoric further fuels hatred, stigmatisation, and criminalisation of millions of people across Europe based on their perceived religion or origin, at a time when these communities are already facing an alarming rise in discrimination, hostility, and violence," the letter warned. The signatories cautioned that such inflammatory speech exacerbates existing social divisions and exposes Muslim populations to increased vulnerability amid already heightened tensions.

Resolution risks 'entryism' accusations

The organizations criticized the resolution for seeking "to delegitimize civil society by singling out anti-racism organizations, due to their work addressing Islamophobia and advocating for the equal access to rights for Muslim people, including youth and students, across Europe." The text relies on "vague and unsubstantiated allegations" and risks treating routine advocacy activities—including public participation in democratic debate and educational outreach—as evidence of alleged "entryism," potentially paving the way for the exclusion of groups documenting anti-Muslim discrimination from European institutions and cutting their funding, the signatories noted.

Citing the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights' 2024 report, the groups highlighted that 47% of Muslim respondents reported experiencing racial discrimination during the preceding five years. The signatories called on Metsola to publicly condemn the hate speech and take formal action against those inciting discrimination during the parliamentary proceedings.

Titles :roberta metsolaamnesty internationaleuropean parliamentstrasbourgislamophobiaanti-racismcivil societyreligious freedom
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Rights groups slam 'Islamophobic rhetoric' in European Parliament debate
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