US, Ukraine and European partners agree to broader multilateral talks

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The United States, Ukraine and European partners announced on Tuesday they would pursue broader multilateral discussions to end the war, releasing a joint statement ahead of trilateral talks with Russia in Abu Dhabi, according to US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and the European Commission.

Joint statement on peace efforts

Representatives gathered ahead of the trilateral talks with Russia in the United Arab Emirates to coordinate efforts for a durable peace, according to the joint statement. US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff posted the agreement on social media platform X, while the European Commission published the text simultaneously. "The United States, Ukraine, and European partners will continue working in close partnership throughout the negotiating process, with the shared objective of moving toward broader multilateral discussions involving European partners and achieving a comprehensive and lasting peace," it said.

Security framework and sovereignty

Participants emphasized that any future arrangements must respect Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independent decision-making, the document noted. They stressed the importance of providing "credible security guarantees" for the country as part of any settlement. The group aims to develop a practical security framework that strengthens Ukraine’s long-term security and builds the confidence necessary to reach a negotiated settlement, it added.

NATO's central role

The discussions also covered how to build on existing European security institutions after the war ends and how to ensure "strong mechanisms for managing risk and avoiding dangerous escalation," according to the text. Participants reaffirmed their commitment to a strong post-war European security architecture. "A strong NATO will remain central to Euro-Atlantic collective defense," they stated.

The trilateral talks with Russia are set to begin Tuesday in Abu Dhabi. The meeting forms part of ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the war that has continued since February 2022.