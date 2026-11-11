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The regional governor on Monday confirmed that a drone attack sparked a fire at a major Russian oil port, stating that emergency response teams had been dispatched to contain the blaze as authorities assessed the extent of the damage.

Pattern of energy attacks

Russian oil ports have endured sustained drone assaults in recent months, targeting critical export facilities and storage depots across multiple regions. Regional administrations have implemented heightened security protocols following previous strikes that disrupted energy shipments and damaged refining capacity.

Port operations continue

The facility handles significant volumes of crude shipments for international markets. Local authorities have coordinated with federal agencies to secure the site and maintain export schedules as assessments of the damage continue.