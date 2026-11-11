Magnitude 4.7 quake hits Gulf of Aqaba, halts Ramon Airport flights

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A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck the Gulf of Aqaba on Wednesday, the Jordan Seismological Observatory said, triggering alerts across southern Israel and briefly halting operations at Ramon Airport as authorities inspected runways and terminals for damage.

Quake strikes southern Jordan

The Jordan Seismological Observatory reported that the tremor occurred at 12:24 pm local time (0924GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). The agency did not indicate whether residents felt the shaking or report casualties or structural damage on Jordanian territory.

Flight disruption in Israel

Israeli authorities activated earthquake alerts in Eilat, the Eilot region, and the Shahoret Industrial Area, as well as in Be’er Ora, Eliphaz and the Timna Mines in the Arava region, according to the Ynet news site. The Israel Airports Authority suspended takeoffs and landings at Ramon Airport to conduct infrastructure checks, resuming service after inspections found no damage. Israeli police confirmed no injuries had been reported in the area.

Active seismic zone

Israel’s Geological Institute located the epicenter approximately 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Eilat. The Gulf of Aqaba sits on an active seismic fault line, with the region’s strongest recorded quake registering magnitude 7.3 in November 1995.