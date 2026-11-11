UK agency reports tanker incident in Strait of Hormuz

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UK Maritime Warning

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said Wednesday it had received a report from military authorities regarding a tanker incident in the Strait of Hormuz, noting that crew status, damage extent, and environmental impact remained unknown. The report came from military authorities but offered no further details about the nature of the incident.

The maritime agency said no information was available regarding the vessel's cargo, destination, name, or flag. It advised all vessels transiting the strategic waterway to exercise extreme caution and report any suspicious activity as investigations continue.

Iran's Account of Mine Strike

The warning came one day after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that an oil tanker had struck a naval mine and exploded after using a route through the strait that Tehran had not authorized. Iranian authorities have repeatedly warned commercial vessels against using shipping lanes outside those designated by the Islamic Republic.

Background on Tensions

The incident occurs amid heightened maritime tensions in the strategic chokepoint following the US-Israeli offensive against Iran on Feb. 28. Despite diplomatic efforts and a memorandum signed by Washington and Tehran in June, disputes regarding navigation and maritime security have persisted without resolution.