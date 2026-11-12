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COP31 in Türkiye: Australia seeks climate compromise

Yenişafak English AA10:46, 12/11/2026, ThursdayG: Update: 11:13, 12/11/2026, Thursday
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Australian Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen urged compromise at COP31 in Türkiye to confront climate change as an urgent common threat, calling for urgency, solidarity and resolve while outlining priorities for negotiations, energy security, adaptation and climate finance.

Australia calls for compromise

Australian Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen called on countries Wednesday to pursue "compromise" in addressing climate change, which he described as an "urgent common threat," while urging action with "urgency, solidarity and resolve" at the COP31 UN Climate Change Conference in Antalya, Türkiye.

Addressing world leaders at the conference, Bowen said, "To every party, we must be ready to work, listen and compromise. We are here together to fight this urgent common threat, climate change, with collective resolve and purpose," calling for coordinated efforts against the challenge.

Climate risks and partnership

Bowen warned that every fraction of a degree matters for people's lives, communities and economic stability, citing projections that the world will overshoot the 1.5C (2.7F) global warming threshold.

"In a time of rupture, Australia regards the COP as more important than ever," he said, reaffirming Canberra's commitment to international cooperation and the Paris Agreement. Bowen said Australia's partnership with Türkiye connects the Mediterranean and the Pacific, while their responsibility as custodians of the global climate process extends worldwide.

Priorities for COP31 negotiations

Türkiye is hosting COP31, while Australia is president of the negotiations. Bowen urged the use of more diverse energy sources and reduced dependence on fragile supply chains to improve energy security, and listed accelerating global electrification, strengthening climate adaptation and resilience, and making climate finance faster, simpler and fairer among the summit's priorities.

Together with Turkish Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, Bowen said Australia and Türkiye agreed, following consultations with participating countries, to advance a presidency-led decision under the "party-driven, presidency-led" approach. "It will bring forward practical solutions and send a clear message: we are accelerating and not stepping back," he said, adding, "Success means progress across a full negotiating agenda," while urging governments to act and demonstrate that they are not wavering in their commitment to tackle climate change.

Titles :chris bowenbowenmurat kurumtürkiyeantalyacop31un climate change conferenceclimate changeparis agreement
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COP31 in Türkiye: Australia seeks climate compromise
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