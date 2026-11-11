Malian security chief says Turkish drones 'critical' for army

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Turkish defense tech 'critical' for Bamako

Retired Maj. Gen. Yamoussa Camara, Mali's permanent secretary of the National Security Council, said Turkish defense technologies could significantly enhance the Malian army's operational effectiveness while helping address personnel shortages, speaking on the sidelines of the BAMEX 2026 defense fair in Bamako.

Camara told Anadolu that securing the country's vast 1.24 million square kilometer territory requires resources beyond the current capacity of its budget-constrained military. He emphasized that advanced technological integration is essential for modernizing the armed forces and compensating for limited personnel.

UAVs vital for Sahel security

Camara pointed to unmanned aerial vehicles as vital military assets for addressing Mali's security challenges, noting that Türkiye's extensive defense expertise makes expanding bilateral military cooperation necessary. He said integrating such advanced solutions into the armed forces would boost their operational effectiveness substantially.

The permanent secretary emphasized that UAVs offer particular value in compensating for personnel shortages while covering the expansive Sahel terrain. He noted that Türkiye's extensive defense expertise makes Ankara a necessary partner for addressing Mali's persistent security challenges.

AES seeks deeper Ankara ties

Ongoing collaborative efforts among the Alliance of Sahel States — comprising Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger — have proven insufficient to meet their security needs given the vast size of the Liptako-Gourma region where the three countries share borders, Camara noted. He added that AES countries must mobilize joint resources and strengthen security frameworks through deeper cooperation with Türkiye.

The BAMEX 2026 defense exhibition opened earlier this week in Bamako, drawing military officials from across the Sahel region to examine advanced defense technologies. The event showcases unmanned systems and surveillance platforms from international suppliers including Turkish defense firms.