President Erdogan meets Bangladesh PM Rahman at COP31 in Antalya

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Strategic Partnership

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Tuesday on the sidelines of the COP31 climate conference in Antalya to discuss bilateral ties and the Rohingya refugee crisis, according to the Turkish Communications Directorate. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Akif Cagatay Kilic, the president's chief foreign policy and security adviser, attended the closed-door session.

Erdogan stated that Ankara and Dhaka would benefit from continued steps to deepen collaboration, particularly in trade and the defense industry. Both leaders emphasized the importance of maintaining high-level dialogue to advance shared economic and security interests, the Communications Directorate said.

Regional and Climate Challenges

The Turkish president noted that his government remains committed to keeping the humanitarian situation in Cox's Bazar in the international spotlight, referring to the nearly one million Rohingya refugees residing in camps there. Ankara has consistently supported efforts to address the crisis affecting Bangladesh's southeastern region, Erdogan added.

Erdogan also highlighted Bangladesh's acute vulnerability to climate change, citing the urgent need for flood management systems and resilient infrastructure projects. Addressing these requirements stands among the central topics of the COP31 agenda as the conference convenes in the southern Turkish city.

Climate Diplomacy

The Turkish president added that Ankara expects its "Climate Implementation Bridge" initiative to help resolve such infrastructure and environmental challenges facing vulnerable nations. The program aims to facilitate practical solutions for countries disproportionately affected by global warming impacts, according to Turkish officials.

Separately, first lady Emine Erdogan met with Zubaida Rahman, the Bangladeshi prime minister's wife, during the conference. Emine Erdogan wrote on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal that the two first ladies "discussed the importance of global cooperation in advancing climate justice, sustainable development and Zero Waste goals," adding that Samed Agirbas, president of the Zero Waste Foundation and COP31 Climate Champion, also attended the meeting.