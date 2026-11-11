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The 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change opened in Antalya on November 9. Leaders gathered at the COP31 Tower for twelve days of negotiations on global warming.

Negotiators and civil society representatives joined the sessions. The conference runs through November 20 with a focus on advancing international climate commitments.

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Agenda priorities

Delegates are examining national targets for emissions reductions. Discussions cover financing mechanisms to support developing nations.

Türkiye is hosting the landmark summit. Ministers are addressing greenhouse gas cuts and resilience strategies under the Paris Agreement framework.