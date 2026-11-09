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Erdogan: Türkiye-Azerbaijan brotherhood unshakable, divisive efforts futile

Erdogan: Türkiye-Azerbaijan brotherhood unshakable, divisive efforts futile

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17:06, 09/11/2026, MondayU: Update: 17:21, 09/11/2026, Monday
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Erdogan: Türkiye-Azerbaijan brotherhood unshakable, divisive efforts futile
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President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara's brotherhood with Azerbaijan remains unshakable and attempts to drive a wedge between the two countries are destined to fail, while reaffirming Türkiye's readiness to mediate rising US-Iran tensions and help secure peace in Ukraine.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday reaffirmed that Ankara's brotherhood with Azerbaijan remained unshakable, declaring that attempts to undermine relations between the two countries would prove futile during remarks to reporters upon his return from Victory Day celebrations in Shusha.

'One nation, two states'

Speaking to reporters in Istanbul following his visit to Azerbaijan at the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev, Erdogan described the two countries as bound by inseparable ties of friendship and solidarity. He highlighted ongoing cooperation in energy, transportation and infrastructure, noting that a new school with 40 classrooms would open next year alongside a forestry training center in Karabakh. "Türkiye and Azerbaijan are two brotherly countries bound by inseparable ties," he said, adding that the two nations stand united in joy and sorrow.

Addressing speculation about bilateral strains, Erdogan dismissed such claims as baseless, saying he warmly embraced Aliyev during their meeting. "Those seeking to create divisions between Türkiye and Azerbaijan are engaged in a futile effort," he stated, emphasizing that there is complete solidarity and a shared destiny between the two nations. He urged vigilance against disinformation while maintaining direct and transparent communication channels.

Regional mediation offers

Turning to escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran, Erdogan warned against further military action and said Ankara stood ready to facilitate diplomatic efforts. "We do not want a new wave of attacks against Iran or our region to be dragged into further instability," he said, noting that he had conveyed these concerns to US President Donald Trump. Erdogan stressed that the cost of war extends far beyond combatants, affecting a vast geography from Türkiye to the Gulf.

Regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, Erdogan expressed optimism about pending peace talks in Abu Dhabi, recalling Türkiye's previous hosting of negotiations and management of the Black Sea grain corridor. "We are hopeful. We are much more hopeful about peace," he said, indicating plans to speak again with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Ankara continues intensive efforts to end the bloodshed while maintaining contact with all relevant parties including Trump and European leaders.

Climate summit and Cyprus recognition

On the UN climate summit COP31 opening in Antalya, Erdogan emphasized the need for concrete action rather than paper promises, with climate justice among Ankara's priorities. "The time has come for action, not promises that remain on paper," he stated, expressing confidence that the summit would produce sustainable solutions for green industrialization and resilient cities. The gathering aims to translate international commitments into practical implementation.

Erdogan also reaffirmed support for a two-state solution in Cyprus, calling on the international community to recognize the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. "It is time to accept the reality that there are two separate peoples and two separate states on the island," he said, inviting states to establish diplomatic and economic relations with the TRNC. He pledged that Türkiye would never leave Turkish Cypriots alone in their pursuit of sovereign equality.

Terror-Free Türkiye process

Addressing the government's initiative to eliminate terrorism, Erdogan declared the "Terror-Free Türkiye" process irreversible and committed to the complete disarmament of the terrorist organization involved. "There will be no turning back from this," he said, stressing that both the People's Alliance and the state had committed their full resources to resolving a problem that has affected the country for half a century. He urged the public to disregard disinformation regarding the initiative.

Titles :erdoganrecep tayyip erdoganazerbaijanilham aliyevshushakarabakhcop31trncterror-free türkiyeus-iran tensions
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