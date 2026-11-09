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Türkiye, China advance green development ties at Istanbul forum

Türkiye, China advance green development ties at Istanbul forum

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17:02, 09/11/2026, MondayU: Update: 17:22, 09/11/2026, Monday
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Türkiye, China advance green development ties at Istanbul forum
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Senior officials from Türkiye and China gathered in Istanbul on Monday for the Türkiye-China Green Development Business Forum to expand bilateral economic cooperation, with both sides agreeing to establish a joint technology center and hold the next business conference in Beijing in 2027.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng joined business leaders in Istanbul on Monday for the Türkiye-China Green Development Business Forum, co-hosted by the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) to advance bilateral economic cooperation in sustainable technologies.

Forum opens with high-level participation

Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Trade Minister Omer Bolat, CECEP Chairman Liao Jiasheng, and CCPIT Chairman Ren Hongbin attended the opening session alongside senior executives from both nations. DEIK President Nail Olpak addressed participants, saying Türkiye and China stand out globally with their strong economic potential and development achievements. "China is a leader in green technology, while Türkiye is a country that can become a production and export hub for these technologies through its proximity to Europe and the Customs Union," Olpak said.

'Complementary assets' in green tech

Olpak stressed that both nations should utilize these two infrastructures as complementary assets amid shifting global competition and rising uncertainty. He noted that achieving a more balanced bilateral trade relationship with China is vital for sustainability, adding that Chinese high-tech investments and incentives under the HIT-30 program and Istanbul Finance Center would support that goal. Touching on the Belt and Road Initiative and the Middle Corridor, Olpak said the Turkish side aims to play an active role in filling return-leg cargo containers along the route.

Joint projects and innovation center

DEIK Türkiye-China Business Council Chairman Aydin Mistacoglu said their primary priority is turning bilateral economic potential into concrete projects, mutual investments, and long-term partnerships. "Today, we are advancing our cooperation with a focus on green development and can develop joint projects in renewable energy, energy storage, electric mobility, and low-carbon industry," Mistacoglu said. He stated that they aim to launch the Türkiye-China Technology and Innovation Center with CCPIT support as a permanent platform for technology sharing, adding that both sides agreed to hold the fourth Türkiye-China Business Conference in Beijing during the first half of 2027. The forum concluded with panel discussions on green energy supply chains and Middle Corridor trade balance, followed by business-to-business meetings between Turkish and Chinese companies.

Titles :cevdet yilmazhan zhengnail olpakaydin mistacogludeikccpitistanbulgreen developmentbelt and road initiativemiddle corridor
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