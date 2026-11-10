UN chief praises Türkiye's COP31 hosting in Antalya

See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday praised Türkiye's hosting of the COP31 Climate Change Conference in the southern city of Antalya, describing the organization as "genuinely impressive" as the annual summit opened.

Summit organization

Guterres told Anadolu Agency that the event, which began Monday and runs through Nov. 20, marked a high point in his experience of climate diplomacy. "I have attended many COP summits, and I have been genuinely impressed by the high quality of Türkiye's organization of COP," he stated.

Gaza and West Bank concerns

Turning to the Palestinian territories, Guterres accused Israel of obstructing peace efforts in Gaza while preventing effective humanitarian aid from reaching civilians. He stated that Tel Aviv demonstrates a clear intention to seize additional West Bank territory, signaling an ultimate objective of annexation.