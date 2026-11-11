Türkiye, Uzbekistan ink deals to strengthen customs cooperation

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Türkiye's Deputy Trade Minister Sezai Ucarmak and Uzbekistan Customs Administration Chairman Akmalkhuja Mavlonov co-chaired the sixth meeting of the Joint Customs Council in Istanbul on Monday, signing a series of protocols aimed at strengthening bilateral customs ties and facilitating trade flows between the two nations.

Cooperation agreements signed

The co-chairs signed a comprehensive cooperation plan designed to maintain effective collaboration between the two countries' customs administrations throughout 2027 and 2028. They additionally finalized an action plan focused on mutual recognition of Authorized Economic Operator programs and executed a memorandum of understanding formalizing the sixth session of the council, the Trade Ministry said in a statement posted on the NSosyal platform.

Strategic objectives

During the discussions, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to achieving a bilateral trade volume of $5 billion. The delegations examined measures to enhance customs enforcement capabilities, combat smuggling operations, and pursue joint projects under the framework of the Organization of Turkic States. The talks emphasized streamlining procedures to expedite legitimate trade while maintaining secure borders.

Border information systems

The two countries agreed to work toward an additional protocol that would enable the implementation of advance information exchange concerning vehicles and goods crossing their borders. This initiative builds upon an agreement signed by Trade Minister Omer Bolat during the 13th Organization of Turkic States summit held on October 29, according to the ministry.