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Türkiye opens trail tracing ancient Greek army to Black Sea

Yenişafak English AA10:24, 11/11/2026, WednesdayG: Update: 11:25, 11/11/2026, Wednesday
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The new Anabasis Northern Route connects the eastern provinces of Erzurum, Bayburt, Gumushane and Trabzon along the path taken by Xenophon's Ten Thousand mercenaries in their legendary retreat to the Black Sea in 401 BC, offering visitors access to ancient sites, historic castles and mountain landscapes.

The Turkish Tourism Promotion and Development Agency has unveiled a new tourism trail connecting eastern Anatolia to Türkiye's Black Sea coast, tracing the route of Xenophon's Ten Thousand mercenaries who fought their way to the sea in 401 BC.

Route follows legendary mercenary retreat

The Anabasis Northern Route takes its name from the ancient Greek historian Xenophon's account of the March of the Ten Thousand, which recounts the retreat of approximately 10,000 mercenaries following the death of Cyrus the Younger at the Battle of Cunaxa in 401 BC. Having lost their leader and commanders, the soldiers embarked on a grueling journey through Mesopotamia and Anatolia before eventually reaching the Black Sea — a feat that provided detailed observations on the geography and peoples of the region.

Archaeological treasures link four provinces

The modern trail links the provinces of Erzurum, Bayburt, Gumushane and Trabzon, weaving together archaeological sites, historic settlements and natural landscapes across the Coruh River basin and mountain passes leading to the Black Sea. In Erzurum, visitors can explore the Narman Fairy Chimneys, Enguzek Castle and Osvank Monastery, while Bayburt offers the historic castle, Ulu Mosque and Aydintepe Underground City — a subterranean settlement carved into the rock.

Journey ends at Black Sea coast

In Gumushane, the route passes through the ancient city of Satala, the Santa ruins and the historic Suleymaniye neighborhood — a former mining center on the Silk Road where Turkish, Greek and Armenian communities once lived alongside one another. The journey terminates in Trabzon, where travelers can explore Cal Cave, the Girls' Monastery and the Ataturk Mansion, or ride the cable car from Besikduzu to Besikdagi for panoramic views of the coastline.

Titles :xenophonerzurumbayburtgumushanetrabzonblack seaanabasis northern routemarch of the ten thousand
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Türkiye opens trail tracing ancient Greek army to Black Sea
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