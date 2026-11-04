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Turkish Airlines Q3 revenue up 19% amid war

Turkish Airlines Q3 revenue up 19% amid war

Yenişafak English AA
11:28, 04/11/2026, Wednesday
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Turkish Airlines Q3 revenue up 19% amid war
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Turkish Airlines reported double-digit revenue growth in the third quarter alongside a 12% drop in operating profit, as the national flag carrier grapples with surging fuel costs and operational disruptions stemming from the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Turkish Airlines announced on Wednesday that total revenues climbed 19.3% annually to $8.3 billion during the July-September period, even as operating income declined 12% to $929 million amid heightened geopolitical tensions and rising energy prices.

Financial Performance

The national flag carrier highlighted strong performance in its passenger and cargo segments. "Strong growth in passenger and cargo revenues partially balanced the impact of rising costs on financial results," Turkish Airlines said in a statement posted on X. The airline carried 28.5 million passengers during the three-month period, up 4.7% year-on-year, while the passenger load factor improved 1.5 percentage points to 87.1% on robust demand across Europe, Asia and Türkiye.

Cargo Operations and Cost Pressures

Freight operations via Turkish Cargo generated over $1.2 billion in revenue, reflecting a 45.6% surge as total cargo volume expanded 7.4% year-on-year. "Accelerated by rising geopolitical tensions and increasing energy costs, global inflation continued to weigh on the aviation industry in the third quarter of 2026," the carrier noted, adding that jet fuel expenses have spiked 118% since the beginning of the year.

Full-Year Outlook

The airline's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and rent (EBITDAR) reached $3.7 billion in the first nine months of the year, though the EBITDAR margin contracted 6.2 percentage points annually to 17.6%. Total investments stood at $4.6 billion from January through September, driving consolidated assets above $52 billion. The carrier has revised its full-year passenger capacity growth target downward from 10% to approximately 3.2%, citing the ongoing conflict in the Middle East as a primary constraint on expansion plans.

Titles :turkish airlinesthyaviationmiddle east warq3 earningsturkish cargotürkiyerevenueoperating profit
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